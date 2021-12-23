Lakeland PBS

Two Children Unaccounted For in Bemidji Fire

Dennis WeimannDec. 23 2021

Two children are unaccounted for after a fire at a Bemidji area home.

The fire was reported at 6:12 a.m. in the 9000 block of Pony Lake Road NW in Liberty Township about 13 miles northwest of Bemidji.

According to a press release from Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel, the second floor of the two story structure was fully engulfed when the first units arrived on the scene. Beitel says this is an active investigation and no further information will be available at this time regarding the identity of the persons involved.

The Bemidji Fire Department, Shevlin Fire Department, Blackduck Fire Department, Solway Fire Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance, and the Minnesota State Patrol were all on the scene this morning. Three investigators from the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office also assisted at the scene.

This report has been updated to include additional agencies that assisted at the scene.

By — Dennis Weimann

News Director/Anchor of Lakeland News.

