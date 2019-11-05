Lakeland PBS

Two Chief Officers Appointed at Tri-County Health Care

Luke Schmitz — Nov. 5 2019

Tri-County Health Care promoted Tom Pint to Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) and Jose Alba to Chief Ambulatory Officer (CAO). Both Pint and Alba were current directors of Tri-County Health Care.

The new CNO and CAO are members of Tri-County Health Care’s administrative leadership team. According to the release, they provide “clinical and administrative leadership for planning, organizing, directing, monitoring, and evaluating safe, high-quality patient care.

According to the release, “The CNO has direct responsibility for all inpatient care areas, lab, diagnostic imaging, emergency department/ready care, EMS, surgery, pharmacy.” The CAO is responsible for the Wadena clinic, care integration, rehab, and all satellite clinics.

Pint Joined TCHC two years ago. Previously, he had worked with Allina Health for 15 years and the Hennepin County Medical Center for six. Alba has been with TCHC for five years. Prior to those five years, he had roles with Catholic Health Initiatives and Sanford Health.

Tri-County Health Care is a private, not-for-profit health care system located in Wadena, Minnesota.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Luke Schmitz

By — Luke Schmitz

Related Posts

NTC Hosts 4th Annual Rural Minnesota Health Workers Community Conference

Local Students Receive Jim Lawson Memorial Scholarship

Notification Meeting Set In Wadena County Concerning Level 3 Offender

Wadena, MN DNR Holding Open House For Highway 10 Construction Project

Latest Stories

Vehicle Runs Off Roadway, Completely Submerged In Mississippi River

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

DNR Highlights Efforts to Combat CWD

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

After Three Years Little Falls Family Of Slain Man Ask For Answers

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

Education Grant Applications Now Open For High School Students

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Volleyball Ends Season With Loss To B-B-E

Posted on Nov. 5 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.