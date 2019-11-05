Two Chief Officers Appointed at Tri-County Health Care

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tri-County Health Care promoted Tom Pint to Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) and Jose Alba to Chief Ambulatory Officer (CAO). Both Pint and Alba were current directors of Tri-County Health Care.

The new CNO and CAO are members of Tri-County Health Care’s administrative leadership team. According to the release, they provide “clinical and administrative leadership for planning, organizing, directing, monitoring, and evaluating safe, high-quality patient care.

According to the release, “The CNO has direct responsibility for all inpatient care areas, lab, diagnostic imaging, emergency department/ready care, EMS, surgery, pharmacy.” The CAO is responsible for the Wadena clinic, care integration, rehab, and all satellite clinics.

Pint Joined TCHC two years ago. Previously, he had worked with Allina Health for 15 years and the Hennepin County Medical Center for six. Alba has been with TCHC for five years. Prior to those five years, he had roles with Catholic Health Initiatives and Sanford Health.

Tri-County Health Care is a private, not-for-profit health care system located in Wadena, Minnesota.

