Two Cass County Crashes Over the Weekend Result in Injuries

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One crash involving a motorcycle and a second involving an ATV in Cass County resulted in serious, but non-life threatening injuries on Sunday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle crash was reported on County Road 155 near Outing at 12:48 PM. When deputies arrived, they located a motorcycle and the driver in a ditch. According to the release, the investigation indicates the motorcycle may have driven over loose gravel causing it to loose control.

The 47-year old male driver was treated on scene and transported to a Duluth hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Just a couple of hours later, an ATV crash with injuries was reported near the Bull Moose Trail near Backus at 3:02 PM. When deputies arrived, they learned the 37-year old male driver lost control and was ejected from the ATV.

The driver was treated on scene and transported to a Brainerd hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. According to the release, the driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today