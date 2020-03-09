Lakeland PBS

Two Businesses In Downtown Grand Rapids Destroyed In Fire

Malaak KhattabMar. 9 2020

Two businesses in Grand Rapids were destroyed after a fire broke out in a commercial block of downtown Saturday night.

According to a release from the Grand Rapids Fire Department, a 911 call was received at 8:75 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 of smoke in the basement of a business in the 120 block of NW third street. Two minutes later a police officer, a deputy and a fire officer arrived on scene. Within five minutes other firefighters with apparatus were at the location.

The release said the fire spread quickly to adjoining businesses.  Grand Rapids Fire Chief Travis Cole  said a Wells Fargo Bank, received smoke and minor water damage and two businesses are considered a total loss.

“This was a difficult fire to fight because of the age of the buildings,” Cole said . “We are very grateful that there were no injuries and for the help we received from surrounding fire departments.”

The Grand Rapids Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from Hill City, Cohasset, Aitkin, Trout Lake, Hibbing, Coleraine, Deer River, Greenway and Nashwauk. The Grand Rapids Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

