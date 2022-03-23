Lakeland PBS

Two Business Burglaries are Under Investigation in Morrison County

Emma HudziakMar. 23 2022

Two businesses Johnson Insurance and Swanville City Hall are under investigation for burglaries that took place in Morrison County on March 21st and 22nd.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received two reports of business burglaries in the cities of Upsala and Swanville, MN yesterday morning. Johnson Insurance on Museum Blvd. in Upsala and Swanville City Hall located on Degraff avenue in Swanville.

The sheriff’s office reported that sometime between Monday evening on March 21st and 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the burglaries took place. In Upsala, the burglar entered Johnson Insurance through a window on the NW side of the building. The burglar stole a large amount of cash, along with several quarters.

In Swanville, the burglar entered city hall through the back door on the east side of the building, and stole a small amount of cash.

According to recent reports there was a white Jeep Hatchback, that was near Johnson Insurance on March 21st around 10 p.m. The make and model are unknown.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking to speak with the driver of this vehicle as they may find some information regarding the burglaries.

By — Emma Hudziak

