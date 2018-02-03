Two Brothers Charged For Armed Robbery Of Deer River Store

Two brothers from Cass Lake have been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for allegedly using a CO2 handgun to rob the Dollar General store in Deer River on Wednesday night.

18-year-old Montana Cutbank and 22-year-old Norman Cutbank were arrested Thursday afternoon in Cass Lake. According to the criminal complaint, one of the suspects pointed the handgun at the store’s clerk and said, “do what I say and you won’t get hurt.”

Today, a judge set bail for Norman Cutbank at $300,000 without condititions or $150,000 with conditions. Bail for Montana Cutbank was set at $100,000 without conditions or $50,000 with conditions.

Both men are scheduled to appear in court again on February 5th at separate times.