Two Brainerd Residents Arrested For Drug Possession

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl says that the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division (LADID) executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of 13th Avenue Northeast in the City of Brainerd shortly after 8:00 Thursday morning.

A quantity of methamphetamine was located and two people, Andrea Justin age 46, Brainerd MN and Jason Mattsen age 38 Brainerd MN were both arrested for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

The Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division was assisted by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Brainerd Police Department.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to report any and all suspicious activity to your local law enforcement.