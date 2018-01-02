Two Brainerd Motorists Stranded On New Year’s Eve

Two Brainerd motorists were stranded after getting lost and running out of gas in Cass County early Sunday morning. Around 3:10 a.m. on Dec. 31, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Pillager Fire Department to help use their ATV in the rescue search.

The two motorists were eventually found in the Pillsbury State Forest after officials were able to “ping” one of the victim’s cell phones based on the phone number the emergency call came in on.

Once the two were found, they were very cold but were not injured during the incident.

In the video above, Pillager Fire Chief Greg Ringler talks about the process of finding the motorists.