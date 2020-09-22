Lakeland PBS

Two Brainerd Elementary Students Test Positive for COVID-19

Lakeland News — Sep. 21 2020

Two students at Garfield Elementary School in Brainerd have tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Brainerd Public Schools officials learned of the positive cases last Thursday, but no one at the school had to be quarantined due to both students not being at the school at any time where they could have spread the virus. These two cases, along with a Forestview Middle School teacher teacher testing positive earlier in the week, makes it three confirmed coronavirus cases so far in the district since the start of the school year.

Garfield Elementary will remain in the hybrid learning model going forward, according to superintendent Laine Larson.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

CDC Removes Guidance on Airborne COVID-19 Transmission

MSHSL Votes To Bring Football & Volleyball Back To The Fall

In Business: Fuller Farm in Bemidji Providing Fall Family Fun

937 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths on Monday in Minnesota

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.