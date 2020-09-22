Two Brainerd Elementary Students Test Positive for COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two students at Garfield Elementary School in Brainerd have tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Brainerd Public Schools officials learned of the positive cases last Thursday, but no one at the school had to be quarantined due to both students not being at the school at any time where they could have spread the virus. These two cases, along with a Forestview Middle School teacher teacher testing positive earlier in the week, makes it three confirmed coronavirus cases so far in the district since the start of the school year.

Garfield Elementary will remain in the hybrid learning model going forward, according to superintendent Laine Larson.

