Two Brainerd Attorneys To Fill The Ninth Judicial District Vacancies

Before Mark Dayton left office as Minnesota governor one of his last duties was to fill vacancies in the judicial system across the state.

Two Brainerd attorneys, Patty Aanes and Chuck Halverson, will replace Judge David J. Ten Eyck and Judge David F. Harrington respectively. Aanes is currently a solo practitioner who focuses on family law and she will serve as a district judge for Crow Wing County. While Halverson is a defense attorney working primarily with criminal cases and he will take the bench as a district judge for Cass County.

Patty Aanes will be sworn in on the 8th of February, and Halverson will take the oath on January 25th.

To hear from Aanes and Halverson, watch the video below.