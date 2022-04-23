Two Brainerd Area Non-Profits Receive Donations From “100+ Woman Who Care”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two non-profit organizations in the Brainerd Lakes Area were awarded with donations generated from the 100+ Women Who Care group on Friday.

Both the Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center and Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity split a $22,740 donation funded by 260 “Women Who Care,” with each organization receiving $11,370.

The event happens once a quarter where women come together, bring $100 each, and present their organization’s story to try and earn one of the donations. With all the different non-profits in the Brainerd Lakes Area, not everyone can win but everyone does get to present their organization’s story for upwards of 200 women that are open to help any way they can.

Lakes Area Habitat for Humanity is one of those non-profits within the area that seek to build homes for people in need because they believe everyone deserves to have a decent life. The Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center has dedicated every hour of every day to being available for women suffering from domestic violence.

The Women Who Care group is constantly growing and wants to challenge someone to start a “Men Who Care” group to help truly make a difference.

