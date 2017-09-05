DONATE

Koochiching County Abduction Suspect Arrested Near Bemidji

Two Boys Found Near Little Elk River, One Unresponsive

Haydee Clotter
Sep. 5 2017
Two teenage boys were transported to the hospital after they were found unresponsive near the Little Elk River under the U.S. Highway Bridge in Randall, Minnesota. A medical call came into the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 3 at approximately 3:21 p.m.

Cole Kjeldergaard, 14, of Cushing, Minnesota was located near the river and was semi-responsive. Nicholas Angevine, 12, of Randall, Minnesota was located under the bridge and was unresponsive, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Both boys were pulled up to the roadway where medical personnel treated them. Angevine was airlifted by Life Link III helicopter to Hennepin County Medical Center and his condition was listed as stable. Kjeldergaard was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital and he has been released.

The case is under investigation by the Randall Police Department.

 

