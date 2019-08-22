Two Bodies Found Dead At A Rural Long Prairie Residence

Two people were found dead at a rural Long Prairie residence.

Todd County sheriff’s office received a call at 4:32 p.m. on Wednesday from a resident who found a dead man, a friend of the caller. The caller went to check on his friend who hadn’t returned any phone calls or texts since August 20.

According to a release from the Todd Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene and found two deceased adults who died under suspicious circumstances. The scene was processed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Names of the deceased will not be released until family members are notified first.

Investigators identified a suspect as 22-year-old Dylan John Bennet. He is believed to be driving a 2018 Hyundai Sante Fe with a Minnesota license plat number BCK 487. Based on information gathered during the investigation it is determined that there is no threat to public safety at this time, according to a release from Todd Sheriff’s Office.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force.