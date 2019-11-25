Lakeland PBS

Two Bemidji Organizations Receive Grants To Support People With Dementia And Their Caregivers

Malaak KhattabNov. 25 2019

Two organization in Bemidji have received $146,723 out of $750,000 in grants to help the needs of individuals with dementia and those who care for them.

Greater Northwestern Emergency Medical Services and Northwoods Caregivers in Bemidji were two of eleven organizations in Minnesota that received grants. According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Human Resources, the funds were appropriated by the Legislature and awarded by the Minnesota Board of Aging.

Greater Northwestern Emergency Medical Services received $32,161 to join forces with West Central EMS to provide awareness training on Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia to EMS providers in a 21-county region, and Northwoods Caregivers received $114,562 to engage a nurse to focus on dementia clients with high medical needs and their caregivers and to retain specialists to focus on outreach to LGBT and diverse cultural communities, including three tribal nations.

The release states that Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia effect a large and growing number of Minnesotans.  Activities planned include memory screenings, collaborations with health care providers to improve referrals and culturally responsive training. Several organizations are offering Dementia Friends training. It is a program that is designed to change the way a community member think, act and talk about dementia.

The Minnesota Department of Human Resources said grants are being announced in conjunction with National Family Caregivers Month in November. This year’s theme is “Be Care Curious,” which empowers caregivers to ask questions and reminds them that knowledge is power.

List of grant recipients:

  • Lao Advanced Organization of America, Minneapolis, $47,437
  • Isanti County Community Health Board, Cambridge, $50,098
  • VINE Faith in Action, Mankato, $76,270
  • Korean Service Center, Minneapolis, $50,755
  • Northwoods Caregivers, Bemidji, $114,562
  • Granite Falls Living at Home Block Nurse Program, $25,594
  • A.C.E. of Southwest Minnesota, Slayton, $72,900
  • Volunteers of America, Minneapolis, $151,100
  • Family Means, St. Paul, $84,206
  • Barnesville Area Helpers, $26,504
  • Greater Northwestern Emergency Medical Services, Bemidji, $32,161

 

 

