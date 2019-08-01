Lakeland PBS
Two Arrested In Royalton For Multiple Reports Of Damage To Property

Aug. 1 2019

Two people have been arrested in Royalton for their alleged involvement in multiple reports of damage to property that occurred on Wednesday, July 31.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday around 6:16 a.m. their office received multiple reports of damage to property in the city of Royalton.

The reported damage included vehicles that were spray painted, a porta potty that was lit on fire at Memorial Park, picnic tables and park equipment that were spray painted, and signs that were knocked down and spray painted. There were also reports of damage to a pool at a residence, a mail box that was spray painted, and a new construction home that was entered and damaged.

Morrison County deputies investigated the incident and located two suspects, 21-year-old Austin Dalton and a 16-year-old minor, both from Royalton. They both were taken into custody. The case has been turned over to the Morrison County Attorney’s Office for review of felony damage to property charges.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Royalton Police Department and the Royalton Public Works Department.

