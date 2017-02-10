DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Two Arrested For Burglary In Morrison County

Josh Peterson
Feb. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that charges are pending against 29 year-old, James Maldonardo from St Cloud, MN and 28 year-old, Amanda Rockenbach from Sauk Rapids, MN for their involvement in a residential burglary on 450th Street, south of Bowlus, in Morrison County.

Late Friday morning, a homeowner called the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and reported that he just interrupted his step-son and a female burglarizing his residence. The homeowner stated the two suspects fled from the residence with scrap metal and copper that they stole from the out buildings on the property.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived and were able to view surveillance video of the burglary, showing the suspects stealing items from the property. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office alerted area scrap metal dealers about the theft. A short time later, Northern Metal Recycling in St Cloud, MN called the St. Cloud Police Department stating the suspects were at their business trying to sell the items. The Police Department responded and detained the two suspects until Morrison County deputies arrived and placed them under arrest for the burglary.

Both James Maldonardo and Amanda Rochenbach were transported to the Morrison County Jail where they are being held pending formal charges for burglary.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Predatory Offender Registration Verifications Completed In Morrison County

Posted on Jan. 19 2017 by

MnDOT Issues No Travel Advisory For Five Counties

Posted on Jan. 10 2017 by

Broadside Crash Injuries 20-Year-Old Motley Woman

Posted on Jan. 9 2017 by

Vehicle Crash In Morrison County Sends One To Hospital

Posted on Jan. 4 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

pbinca said

I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More

D. Herbert said

Wonderful performance Jennifer! Amazing talent!... Read More

0

Clearwater County Man’s Attorneys Request To Have Some Charges Dismissed And Evidence Thrown Out

Attorneys defending 37- year- old Andrew George Damann have asked a judge to dismiss five of the six counts against him, as well as throw out
Posted on Feb. 10 2017

Recently Added

Clearwater County Man's Attorneys Request To Have Some Charges Dismissed And Evidence Thrown Out

Posted on Feb. 10 2017

Deer River Man Charged With Assault Of A Child

Posted on Feb. 10 2017

Cats Found Dead In Crosby Home

Posted on Feb. 10 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.