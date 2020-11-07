Lakeland PBS

Two Arrested Following Pursuit in Morrison County

Lakeland News — Nov. 6 2020

Morrison County authorities have arrested two people who were the subject of a manhunt south of Little Falls last night.

The two fled after a Morrison County sergeant tried to pull over the SUV they were traveling in after he was alerted a man in the vehicle had multiple warrants out for his arrest. The chase went through fields and the SUV eventually got stuck in a swampy area south of 95th Street and west of Great River Road in Swan River Township.

The two occupants then fled on foot and authorities conducted a five-hour search with two K-9 teams as well as drones, but were unable to locate them. An emergency alert was sent to residents within the area and advised them to shelter in place due to the nature of the incident. The suspects were finally arrested the following day when they were spotted walking along Great River Road wrapped in blankets.

26-year-old Timothy Haberman of St. Cloud and 26-year-old Cathleen Letson of St. Cloud are being held in Stearns County Jail pending formal charges.

