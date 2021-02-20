Lakeland PBS

Two Arrested Following High-Speed Chase Near Bemidji

Lakeland News — Feb. 19 2021

A high-speed chase near Bemidji ended safely Friday with the apprehension of two people suspected of stealing the vehicle.

The chase started after officers located a vehicle on Highway 2 near Highway 71 South that had been stolen from downtown Bemidji 15 minutes earlier. The vehicle accelerated to a high speed and traveled south on Hubbard County Road 45 to the Laporte area.

Attempts to disable the fleeing vehicle using mechanical devices were not successful as the vehicle and driver continued to evade officers and drove into the road ditch near the intersection of Hubbard County Road 38 and 63rd Avenue. Bemidji police then took two adult occupants of the vehicle into custody without incident.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

