Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Cass Lake

Lakeland News — Jan. 18 2023

Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Cass Lake.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department reports they executed a search warrant at a home on Facility Court Drive on Jan. 13 and located drugs and items that indicate sales of illegal substances. Drug agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and multiple handguns.

Multiple children were also removed from the residence.

30-year-old Dominic Meeshenow and 30-year-old Cheyenne Norris are facing charges in Cass County, with more possible charges for others located inside the home the time of the drug bust.

By — Lakeland News

