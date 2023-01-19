Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Cass Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two people have been arrested following a drug bust in Cass Lake.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department reports they executed a search warrant at a home on Facility Court Drive on Jan. 13 and located drugs and items that indicate sales of illegal substances. Drug agents seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and multiple handguns.

Multiple children were also removed from the residence.

30-year-old Dominic Meeshenow and 30-year-old Cheyenne Norris are facing charges in Cass County, with more possible charges for others located inside the home the time of the drug bust.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today