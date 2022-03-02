Lakeland PBS

Two Arrested Following 30-Mile Police Chase in Morrison County

Ryan BowlerMar. 2 2022

Two men were arrested Tuesday following a 30-mile police chase in Morrison County.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:30 PM, St. Cloud police were involved in a pursuit of a white Chrysler Concord that was on Highway 10 heading into Royalton. Morrison County deputies picked up the pursuit north of Royalton and continued to pursue the vehicle on 30 miles of Highway 10 to the Cushing area near County Road 16.

Along the way, several officers attempted to deploy stop sticks on the vehicle but were unsuccessful. Eventually, the vehicle attempted to turn into the oncoming lane of traffic, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. A Pursuit Intervention Tactic maneuver was used to stop the vehicle. Both occupants were taken into  custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tyrone Cloud, 36 of Minneapolis was arrested for Fleeing a Peace Office in a Motor Vehicle. The passenger, Travis Martin, 37, of Ponemah was also arrested for multiple warrants. They both are being held in Morrison County Jail.

