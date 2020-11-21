Two Arrested During Protest of Line 3 Project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two people were arrested on Wednesday during a protest of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 project.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office received a trespassing complaint on property owned by Enbridge about 15 miles north of Park Rapids. Officers observed around 20 people inside appearing to be tampering with equipment and holding anti-Line 3 flags and banners. Two individuals chained themselves to a piece of heavy equipment and when they were removed, they were placed under arrest.

20-year-old Elizabeth Foy of St. Paul and 24-year-old Mira Grinsfelder of Minneapolis were both charged with trespassing and obstructing the legal process.

