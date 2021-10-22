Lakeland PBS

Two arrested after Minnesota chase, North Dakota crash

Emma HudziakOct. 22 2021

Two men have been arrested after a high speed chase that began in Minnesota and ended with a Crash in North Dakota near Fargo. Sheriff’s officials say a vehicle was traveling at nearly 100 mph in Clay County, Minnesota Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the driver stopped and he and a passenger switched seats before the vehicle took off again.

Deputies put down stop sticks, but the vehicle kept going until County Road 26 and Highway 75 near Roberts Township where the passenger got out, was arrested and the driver continued on. The 40-year-old passenger from Mahnomen was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and with a suspended license.

Not long after, Cass County, North Dakota deputies responded to a crash in Reed, north of West Fargo North Dakota. The suspect ran into a row of trees and was taken into custody a short time later. The 22-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man was taken to the hospital for injuries related to the crash.

He was also arrested on suspicion of DUI and reckless endangerment.

By — Emma Hudziak

