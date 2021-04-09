Two Arrested After Assault Investigation In Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Two men have been arrested for second-degree assault after Brainerd officers found one person suffering from a stab wound.

On April 9 at 1:35 a.m., Brainerd Officers responded to a suspicious activity call at the 100 block of First Avenue. Officers were able to locate an adult male suffering from a stab wound that occurred during an assault involving numerous individuals.

Brainerd officers provided first aid care to the victim and he was then transported to Essentia Health Emergency Department with non-life threatening injuries.

Through further investigation, two suspects were located at a house on the 100 Block of Third Avenue.

28-year-old Jessey Duane Johnson was arrested for aggravated robbery and second-degree assault. Another suspect, who has been identified as 45-year-old Daniel Richard Lasart, was also arrested for second-degree assault and threats of violence.

According to the release, all parties involved in the assault investigation know one another and there is no threat to the public.

