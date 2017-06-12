Twins Set To Pick First Overall In MLB Draft

It’s time for the 2017 Major League Baseball draft and for the first time since 2001, the Minnesota Twins will be selecting first overall after finishing with the worst regular-season record in 2016.

In 2001, the Twins selected 18-year-old Joe Mauer with the first overall pick. Mauer, now 34, still plays for the Twins and is a lifetime above-.300 hitter.

The Twins will also have the 35th overall pick as part of the “Competitive Balance Round.”

The Cincinnati Reds will select second overall behind the Twins, followed by the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Atlanta Braces rounding out the top five.

The draft will begin at 6:00 P.M. Central Time tonight.