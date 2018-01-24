DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Twins Reliever Glen Perkins Announces Retirement

Clayton Castle
Jan. 24 2018
Leave a Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Glen Perkins has confirmed his expected retirement, ending a 12-year major league career with 120 saves.

Perkins announced Wednesday on Twitter that he’s done playing. He says he’ll turn his focus to spending time with his family and will continue cultivating his hobbies including brewing beer, smoking meat and woodworking. “Or the same things I have been doing,” Perkins writes, “just without the baseball part.”

Drafted in the first round in 2004 out of the University of Minnesota, Perkins became a three-time All-Star closer (2013-15) for his home-state team before injuries hit him hard. He had surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder in 2016 and appeared in only 10 games over the last two seasons. The 34-year-old finished with a 3.88 ERA in 624 1/3 career innings.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Former Minnesota Twins Coach Rick Stelmaszek Dies At 69

Twins Clinch First Playoff Appearance Since 2010

Former Twins Player Don Baylor Dies At 68

Twins Plan A Party To Remember ’87 World Series Title

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Area Schools To Ask For Publics Help In Superintendent Search

The Bemidji school district is inviting the public to be part of the search process for a new superintendent. According to a release from Bemidji
Posted on Jan. 24 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Area Schools To Ask For Publics Help In Superintendent Search

Posted on Jan. 24 2018

Crosby Boy in Custody After Making Threats With a Gun

Posted on Jan. 24 2018

Northwest Technical College Offering Scholarships For 1st Time Students

Posted on Jan. 24 2018

Twins Winter Caravan Makes Stop In Bemidji

Posted on Jan. 24 2018

Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Takes Win Over Bemidji

Posted on Jan. 24 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.