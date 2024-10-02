Twins Let 4 Coaches Go After Late-Season Flop, Including Entire Hitting Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins are remaking their on-field staff in the aftermath of a late-season collapse that kept them out of the playoffs, announcing Thursday that hitting coaches Rudy Hernandez and David Popkins, assistant hitting coach Derek Shomon and assistant bench/infield coach Tony Diaz will not return next year.

The Twins lost 27 of their last 39 games to finish 82-80 after they had a firm hold on a wild-card spot for the majority of the season. President of baseball operations Derek Falvey and manager Rocco Baldelli will return, but some changes were inevitable after such a pronounced failure down the stretch.

The focus fell on the hitting. The Twins ranked just 20th in major league baseball with an average of 4.13 runs per game over games in August and September and 22nd with a .684 OPS. The Twins ranked eighth and sixth in MLB in those categories through July.

Popkins spent three seasons with the Twins. Hernandez had been with the organization since 1996 and in his most recent role for five years. Diaz spent six seasons with the Twins, including the first three as third base coach. Shomon had his job for two years.

