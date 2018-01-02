Twins Are First 2018 Babies in Crow Wing County

The New Year’s baby in Crow Wing County is twice as special this year, with twins being the first born at Essentia Health-St.Joseph’s Medical Center in 2018.

Twin boys Rhys and Kai were born just three minutes apart on New Years Day at 9:12 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Rhys came into the world at 6 pounds, 1 ounce and 18.5 inches long. His brother Kai was just a little smaller at 5 pounds, 15 ounces and 18 inches long.

Parents Mark and Jessica Peterson of Baxter are excited to bring the twins home to meet their older brother, 21-month old Axel.