Twins Are First 2018 Babies in Crow Wing County

Sarah Winkelmann
Jan. 2 2018
The New Year’s baby in Crow Wing County is twice as special this year, with twins being the first born at Essentia Health-St.Joseph’s Medical Center in 2018.

Twin boys Rhys and Kai were born just three minutes apart on New Years Day at 9:12 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Rhys came into the world at 6 pounds, 1 ounce and 18.5 inches long. His brother Kai was just a little smaller at 5 pounds, 15 ounces and 18 inches long.

Parents Mark and Jessica Peterson of Baxter are excited to bring the twins home to meet their older brother, 21-month old Axel.

