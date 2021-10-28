Lakeland PBS

Twin Metals to Appeal Federal Decision on Proposed NE MN Mine

Lakeland News — Oct. 27 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twin Metals says it will appeal a federal decision that dealt a serious blow to its proposed copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.

Last week, the Biden administration ordered a mineral withdrawal study that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a popular recreational area in the Superior National Forest. The order also prohibits issuing new prospecting permits or leases for mining-related activities in that area.

Twin Metals CEO Kelly Osborne said Wednesday that the company plans to move forward with the project under existing law.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

New Senior Housing Development in Baxter Set to Be Built

“Brain Fog” in Many COVID-19 Patients Can Linger for Months

Biden Administration Delivers Serious Blow to Mine Near Boundary Waters

Judge Won’t Block Vaccine Mandate for Minnesota Workers

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.