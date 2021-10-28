Twin Metals to Appeal Federal Decision on Proposed NE MN Mine

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twin Metals says it will appeal a federal decision that dealt a serious blow to its proposed copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.

Last week, the Biden administration ordered a mineral withdrawal study that could lead to a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a popular recreational area in the Superior National Forest. The order also prohibits issuing new prospecting permits or leases for mining-related activities in that area.

Twin Metals CEO Kelly Osborne said Wednesday that the company plans to move forward with the project under existing law.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today