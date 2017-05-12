DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Twin Cities Woman Awarded Nearly $1 Million Dollars In Sex Trafficking Case

Haydee Clotter
May. 12 2017
Leave a Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal jury has awarded a Twin Cities woman nearly $1 million in her civil lawsuit against a Minnesota man she says sexually assaulted her when she was 14 and living in Laos.

The jury’s verdict, thought to be unprecedented in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, holds the man accountable for violating child sex trafficking laws. He was never charged criminally.

Panyia Vang, now 24, moved to the Twin Cities with her family after she became pregnant with the man’s child. He’s accused in court documents of threatening to keep Vang from seeing their child unless she submitted to his sexual demands. One of Vang’s attorneys, Linda Miller, says she hopes it sends a strong message about the consequences for those considering travelling abroad to have sex with underage girls.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Michael Bitzer

BSU’s Bitzer Finalist For College Hockey’s Top Player Award

Grant Will Aid Police In Sex Crimes Against Minors

Bemidji Police Department Awarded Grant

Update: Police Increase Award In Search Of Killer

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Wendy said

Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More

Rhonda said

Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More

Richard Ketring said

Your leading sentence does not say who the interveners are filing with.... Read More

Billie Strong said

Slap on the wrist. Would have been a different story if it would have been a Na... Read More

Latest Story

0

Expect Lane Closures On Monday In Bemidji

Motorists can expect lane closures on U.S. Highway 2 in Bemidji beginning Monday, May 15 due to a summer long project to resurface the bypass.
Posted on May. 12 2017

Recently Added

Expect Lane Closures On Monday In Bemidji

Posted on May. 12 2017

Three New Measles Cases Reported In Crow Wing County

Posted on May. 12 2017

Bemidji Gander Mountain Will Not Reopen After Liquidation

Posted on May. 12 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.