Twin Cities Man Thrown From Boat On Alexandria Area Lake

Mal Meyer
Apr. 13 2017
Law enforcement officials responded to a report of a man overboard on Lake Ida, about 10 miles north of Alexandria. The incident was reported to law enforcement officials at 10 o’clock on Thursday morning.

The Delano man identified as Timothy Gerald Geyen, 59, was hanging on the side of the boat near Little Ida Beach Road. Geyen was able to get himself into his boat and onto shore before first responders arrived.

Deputies talked with the victim, who said that he was out fishing in a row boat when a wave hit the side. He was thrown from the boat and into the water.  The boat remained right side up and the victim was able to get back to the boat and hold on to the side.

The victim was not wearing a life vest at the time, but had it lying in the boat. Geyen had mild hypothermia but refused any medical attention.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies and a dive/rescue team, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and North ambulance responded to the scene.

