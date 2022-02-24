Lakeland PBS

Twin Cities educators notify districts of possible strikes

Feb. 24 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Unions representing teachers and school staff in the Twin Cities have filed the paperwork that begins a 10-day countdown to potential strikes.

The notification is required by state law. It means possible strikes by more than 8,000 educators in Minneapolis and St. Paul could begin as soon as March 8.

The strikes could affect 62,000 public school students in the two districts.

ln St. Paul, Minnesota’s second-largest school district, union leaders are asking for limits on class sizes, better mental health support and wage increases.

In Minneapolis, the third-largest in Minnesota, union members are pushing for pay raises, a reduction in class sizes, adjustments to special education caseloads and improved mental health services for students.

Minneapolis superintendent Ed Graff said the district can’t afford long-term increases in payroll or other costs and that his district will work day and night to avoid a strike.

 

Emma Hudziak

