Twin Cities Choral Groups to Perform for Bemidji Concert Series

Emma HudziakFeb. 9 2022

First Lutheran Church of Bemidji will be hosting a performance next Monday evening as part of Bemidji State University’s Bemidji Concert Series, which will feature two choral groups based out of the Twin Cities.

The public is welcome to attend the concert on Monday, February 14 at 7:30 PM called “Legends & Lies”, which will feature the vocal ensemble Cantus as well as the Bach Society of Minnesota. These choral groups will be telling the story of the mischievous Till Eulenspiegel.

BSU Assistant Professor of Music Miriam Webber says that this concert is sort of an original compilation by both the Bach Society and Cantus. They both came together to produce the show and tour around the state of Minnesota.

Though this will be BSU’s last concert in the series this season, Webber encourages people to look forward to more concerts next year, as they will be having more groups performing.

Tickets can be purchased at the door and cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors (62+). Attendance is free to K-12 students and to both BSU and NTC students with a student ID.

This event will require face coverings. You can find more information about the Bemidji Concert Series on their Facebook page.

