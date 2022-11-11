Tutankhamun: Allies & Enemies, Episode 1
Wednesday, November 23 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Explore the mysteries of King Tut’s life and burial on the centennial of his tomb’s opening.
Wednesday, November 23 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Explore the mysteries of King Tut’s life and burial on the centennial of his tomb’s opening.
Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!