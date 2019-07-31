Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Turtle River Lake Road Will Be Closed Tomorrow For Construction

Jul. 31 2019

There will be road construction on River Lake Road at the Turtle River outlet will be starting tomorrow.

Roads will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. as Turtle River Lake crews will be working on the east abutment of the bridge to correct subgrade issues. Motorists are being asked to find an alternative route. The Beltrami County Highway Department are urging drivers to use caution when traveling around all work zones. According to the press release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, if everything goes as planned the road should b open to traffic by 6 p.m. on August 1, 2019.

For more information regarding the construction, contact the Beltrami County Highway Department at 333-8173.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

