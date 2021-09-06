Turtle River Homicide Under Investigation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Turtle River Township, Bemidji, MN –September 6, 2021– On Sunday, September 5, 24, 2021, at approximately 3:25 PM, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a report from a male subject stating he had been shot at a residence in the 11000 block of Chokecherry Dr NE in Turtle River Township, which is located approximately 9 miles northeast of Bemidji. Upon law enforcement’s arrival on the scene they found an adult male deceased.

The deceased was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and formal identification. This is an active investigation and no other information about the incident is available. The Sheriff’s Office believes this was an isolated event and there is not a threat to the public. The Sheriff’s Office did utilize a brief CodeRed notification to the general area to shelter in place until it could be confirmed that there was not an active threat to the community. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Enforcement Division of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Bemidji Police Department.

