“Turn in Poachers” in Brainerd Holds Annual Rummage Sale Fundraiser

Turn in Poachers is holding its third annual rummage sale to raise money for the organization.

People can go to the Turn in Poachers headquarters in Brainerd to pick up lightly used items. You can find everything from board games to kitchen appliances to figurines. None of the items have a set price, but donations are accepted in place of prices.

“This is our third annual rummage sale. Things have all been donated to us as a fundraiser for Turn in Poachers. We use it to keep the building up and pay tips to people that turn in poachers. Come on in and join us and see what we have.” said Diane Britton, Secretary and Treasurer of Turn in Poachers.

The sale will continue tomorrow at the Turn in Poachers building from seven to five.