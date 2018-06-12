Tunnel: Vengeance
August 5 at 9:30pm
Elise (Clémence Poésy) and Karl (Stephen Dillane) take on a toxic and terrifying duo whose mutual defining quality is an existential death wish. When the question posed by the couple — what is a life worth? — is directed straight back at Karl, he is forced to confront an utterly impossible choice.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More
To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More
Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More
I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More