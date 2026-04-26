Trump Signs Resolution Lifting Boundary Waters Mining Ban Into Law

President Donald Trump has signed into law legislation that lifts a federal ban on mining near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wildnerness.

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, a Duluth-area Republican who represents Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, introduced H.J. Res. 140 to lift the moratorium in January. The House approved it on Jan. 21, and the Senate passed the resolution earlier this month.

The new legislation comes as a Chilean mining company is looking to open a copper mine in the Superior National Forest on the edge of the wilderness area. Conservationists insist mining would contaminate the pristine watershed. President Joe Biden’s administration blocked the project in 2023 by imposing a 20-year moratorium on mining across 400 square miles in the forest.

In a press release, Congressman Stauber thanked President Trump “for his support in championing Minnesota’s union miners and workers.”

“Never again will any Democrat President be able to unilaterally ban mining in this strategic area of the Superior National Forest,” he said. “Now, proposed mining projects aimed at unlocking trillions of dollars’ worth of critical minerals can move forward through the proper state and federal environmental review and permitting process.”

Ingrid Lyons, the executive director of the group Save the Boundary Waters, decried the move in a statement issued after the resolution was signed.

“This decision dismisses outright years of rigorous scientific evidence, the voices of hundreds of thousands of Americans, and the clear will of Minnesotans—70 percent of whom support permanent protection of the Boundary Waters,” she said. “All of it swept aside in a single paragraph. But Americans won’t stop fighting for permanent protection of this most visited Wilderness.”