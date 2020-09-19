Trump Rally Draws Strong Reactions from Bemidji Residents

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The historic arrival of President Trump to Bemidji brought out spirited reactions from both sides of the political divide. Demonstrations started early this morning across the state with a parade beginning in Bagley to the Bemidji Regional Airport. But not everyone in the area was so excited about the visit. Counter protests were seen across the city sharing their opinions.

The demonstrations included an event with the BSU Black Student Union, Indivisible Bemidji, and the Beltrami County DFL, who found themselves on Bemidji Avenue ensuring that anyone on their way to the rally could see their message. For Indivisible Bemidji, it was their goal to show their support in a way that is peaceful and respectful of both sides. Our Revolution Bemidji also hosted a protest that featured Native dancing and prayers.

But at the rally, spirits were high for the President. Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan was at the rally and remarked on the energy she could feel from the crowd. Trump’s supporters came from all across the Midwest to support their candidate and wanted to show their support for the last four years of the Trump Administration.

