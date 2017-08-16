DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Trump Disbands Manufacturing Council After Several CEO Resignations

Haydee Clotter
Aug. 16 2017
Leave a Comment

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s ending a pair of White House advisory councils that were staffed by corporate chief executives.

CEOs have been resigning since Saturday, when Trump blamed both sides for the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counterprotesters. The resignation accelerated after Trump on Tuesday again blamed “both sides.”

Trump says on Twitter that “rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!”

The CEO of Campbell Soup is resigning from a White House jobs panel over comments about racism made by President Donald Trump.

Campbell CEO Denise Morrison said on Wednesday in a company release: “Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville. I believe the president should have been — and still needs to be — unambiguous on that point.”

Trump suggested in remarks Tuesday that the white supremacists and counterprotesters were both blameworthy for violence that erupted this weekend in Virginia.

Morrison said the president’s comments triggered her resignation from the manufacturing jobs panel.

Morrison is the seventh person to resign from two major advisory panels this week following Trump’s comments.

The chief executive of Minnesota-based 3M also resigned from the president’s Manufacturing Jobs Initiative panel.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

The Son Of Former Vice President Candidate Arrested

Senate Confirms Betsy DeVos As Education Secretary

Protests Over Immigration Ban Continue

President Trump To Launch Investigation On Voter Fraud

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lucy Watsons said

Dear Admin, Your blog is really good and proved a knowledgeable medium for the... Read More

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

Latest Story

Police Investigation On Former Bemidji State Employee Reveals Thousands In Unauthorized Purchases

An investigation by the Bemidji Police Department (BPD) uncovered several items worth thousands at the home of a former Bemidji State University
Posted on Aug. 16 2017

Latest Stories

Police Investigation On Former Bemidji State Employee Reveals Thousands In Unauthorized Purchases

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

Brainerd Ski Loons Water Show Cancelled

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

Former Mrs. America Convicted Of Switching Price Tags On Clothing

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

Historic Joyce Estate In Grand Rapids Gets A Makeover

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

Community Members To March Against Hate In Response To Charlottesville Protests

Posted on Aug. 16 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.