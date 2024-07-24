Jul 24, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Trump and Vance to Rally in St. Cloud on Saturday

The Republican ticket for the White House will be making a campaign stop in Minnesota this weekend.

Former President Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance will hold a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud on Saturday night beginning at 7 p.m.

Attendees must preregister for tickets, with a limit of two per phone number. People can do that at the donaldtrump.com website.

A Republican presidential candidate has not won in Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972, but Trump continues to insist he can win the state this fall.

