May 20, 2026 | By: Collin Burns

Trump Administration Sues Minnesota Over New First in the Nation Ban on Prediction Markets

The ban makes it illegal to operate or advertise sites that allow users to bet on future events, like the price of oil, sporting events, and elections. Violators could face felony charges. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission argues the state does not have the authority to restrict prediction markets. The sites have also sparked concerns about insider trading, and Minnesota’s Attorney General says they are addictive and target young people and those with lower incomes.

More than a dozen other states have reportedly introduced legislation seeking to take similar action.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

bemcouncil

05-20-2026

Education & Government

Three Seats on Bemidji City Council Up for Election as Candidates Begin Filing

red lake nation logo sqk

05-20-2026

Education & Government

Red Lake Nation Holds Election for Tribal Chairman

lynch sqk

05-20-2026

Education & Government

Kimberly Lynch Named Interim President of Central Lakes College

gavel court trial 16x9

05-20-2026

Crime

Lavern Kauffman Sentenced in Sexual Assault Case