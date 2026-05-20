Trump Administration Sues Minnesota Over New First in the Nation Ban on Prediction Markets

The ban makes it illegal to operate or advertise sites that allow users to bet on future events, like the price of oil, sporting events, and elections. Violators could face felony charges. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission argues the state does not have the authority to restrict prediction markets. The sites have also sparked concerns about insider trading, and Minnesota’s Attorney General says they are addictive and target young people and those with lower incomes.

More than a dozen other states have reportedly introduced legislation seeking to take similar action.