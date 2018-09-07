Trump Administration Lifts Roadblock to Mining Near Boundary Waters

The Trump Administration has lifted a roadblock to copper-nickel mining near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area of Minnesota.

In 2016, The Obama Administration withdrew around 234,000 acres of the Rainy River Watershed from eligibility for mineral leasing pending further study, citing the potential threat to the Boundary Waters. On Thursday, the US Department of Agriculture canceled the withdrawal. It says companies may soon be able to sign mineral leases in the area.