Trump Addresses Thousands of Supporters in Bemidji
At 6:02 Friday evening, President Donald Trump landed at the Bemidji airport, making the city a part of his “Great American Comeback” campaign tour. Reporter Destiny Wiggins has the details on Trump’s message, including his thoughts on protests in Minneapolis and his belief that Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden is weak and unfit to lead the nation.
