True North Health Care of Bemidji Gets Ready to Pedal for a Good Cause

True North Health Care of Bemidji and the Bemidji Community Food Shelf will be ringing in the giving season this coming weekend with a Cranksgiving bike ride to help bring in donations for the food shelf. It may be cold and snowy, but that will not stop this year’s Cranksgiving participants from biking for a good cause.

This alley cat-style ride will kick off True North’s effort to raise donations for the food shelf on Saturday, November 20th. Participants will arrive at the True North Health Care building, where the event will start at 1:30 PM.

Some items that participants will be looking to collect include personal items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine items, and canned goods.

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Executive Director Michael Olson says that the food shelf still buys at least two-thirds of what they give out, and a third of it is what they receive in donations. That being said, donation events like these play a critical role. Olson adds that the food shelf will be hosting another donation event for Give to the Max Day.

True North will match all donations from the ride, as well as receive drop off donations at their business location until December 20th. All riders and non-riders are welcome to attend.

