Lakeland PBS

True North Health Care of Bemidji Gets Ready to Pedal for a Good Cause

Emma HudziakNov. 17 2021

True North Health Care of Bemidji and the Bemidji Community Food Shelf will be ringing in the giving season this coming weekend with a Cranksgiving bike ride to help bring in donations for the food shelf. It may be cold and snowy, but that will not stop this year’s Cranksgiving participants from biking for a good cause.

Pictured: Diane Pittman, True North Health Care Physician and Owner

This alley cat-style ride will kick off True North’s effort to raise donations for the food shelf on Saturday, November 20th. Participants will arrive at the True North Health Care building, where the event will start at 1:30 PM.

Some items that participants will be looking to collect include personal items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine items, and canned goods.

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Executive Director Michael Olson says that the food shelf still buys at least two-thirds of what they give out, and a third of it is what they receive in donations. That being said, donation events like these play a critical role. Olson adds that the food shelf will be hosting another donation event for Give to the Max Day.

True North will match all donations from the ride, as well as receive drop off donations at their business location until December 20th. All riders and non-riders are welcome to attend.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Bemidji Gets Ready for “Night We Light” and First City of Lights Display

Northwoods Adventure: Lake of the Woods Prepares for Winter Activities

Jeff Haack Resigns from Bemidji School Board

Bemidji Area Schools to Make Tough Decisions in Balancing Budget

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.