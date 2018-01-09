Truck Hits Pole Mid-Air After Rear-Ending Another Vehicle; Two Injured

Two women were injured and transported to the hospital after a two-car crash Sunday afternoon in Cass County.

A 2008 GMC Arcadia, driven by Nancy Walz, 66, of Wadena, was traveling westbound along Highway 210 and milepost 106 in Cass County when it was rear-ended by a 2016 Ford F150, driven by Ellen McGregor, 64, of Staples. The Ford then went into the north ditch before launching into the air, hitting a telephone pole mid-air, and landing in a nearby field.

McGregor and her passenger, Anna North, 46, of Hebron, Ky., were transported to Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd with non-life threatening injuries. Both women were wearing seat belts.

Walz and her two passengers, Alaina White, 9, and Jason White, 13, were not injured in the incident.

Road conditions were wet and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.