DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Truck Hits Pole Mid-Air After Rear-Ending Another Vehicle; Two Injured

Clayton Castle
Jan. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

Two women were injured and transported to the hospital after a two-car crash Sunday afternoon in Cass County.

A 2008 GMC Arcadia, driven by Nancy Walz, 66, of Wadena, was traveling westbound along Highway 210 and milepost 106 in Cass County when it was rear-ended by a 2016 Ford F150, driven by Ellen McGregor, 64, of Staples. The Ford then went into the north ditch before launching into the air, hitting a telephone pole mid-air, and landing in a nearby field.

McGregor and her passenger, Anna North, 46, of Hebron, Ky., were transported to Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd with non-life threatening injuries. Both women were wearing seat belts.

Walz and her two passengers, Alaina White, 9, and Jason White, 13, were not injured in the incident.

Road conditions were wet and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two-Vehicle Crash Sends One To The Hospital

Man Injured In Highway 2 Rollover Crash

Ohio Woman Thrown From Car in Mille Lacs County Crash

Icy Roads Cause Vehicle Rollover In Roseau County

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

G Winkler said

Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More

Collette Turcotte said

JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More

Michael Sather said

Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More

Marit Howard said

JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More

Latest Story

Viking And Police Warn Fans About Fake Playoff Tickets

The Minnesota Viking, in partnership with the Minneapolis police and the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota are reminding fans
Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Latest Stories

Viking And Police Warn Fans About Fake Playoff Tickets

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Myhra To Run For State Auditor, Osmek Ends Campaign For Governor

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Red Lake Grad White Adjusting To College Game

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Local Legislators Tour Bemidji Area Schools

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

Lakeland Announces New Name & Brand

Posted on Jan. 9 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.