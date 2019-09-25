Lakeland PBS
Truck Hauling Jenni-O Turkey Feed Rolls Near Menahga

Sep. 25 2019

A semi tractor-trailer truck hauling turkey feed for Jenni-O rolled near Menahga after the driver lost control of the semi the morning of Monday, September 23.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday at around 7:36 a.m. their office was called to a report of a semi trailer that had rolled onto its side on Twin Lakes Road near Menahga. The driver, Jacob Harty of Motley, had lost control of the semi causing it to roll.

The trailer lost part of its load as the semi tipped. The remainder of the load had to be removed from the trailer before the tractor trailer could be towed from the scene. This caused Twin Lakes Road to be reduced to one lane of travel until late Monday afternoon.

No injures resulted from the incident. The sheriff’s office reports that the driver was cited for duty to drive with care, as speed appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Menahga Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Menahga Fire Department, and J&D Towing of Osage.

