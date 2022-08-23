Triple T Farm in Mille Lacs Co. Welcomes Public to Learn About Alpacas

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

A multi-generational, family-owned farm in Mille Lacs County that raises and breeds alpacas recently welcomed the public for a family fun event with yard games, farm tours, vendor, and local fresh foods to purchase.

Originally established in 2018, Triple T Farm in Foreston started out with five males and now owns 38 alpacas altogether. The farm holds free events to the public – and held one last Saturday – to bring in vendors and local artists for a day of learning about alpacas.

Alpacas as a livestock are very useful and sustainable. They are sheared once a year, with the main goal of having enough fleece to be used in textiles over wool. The demand is growing much bigger for fleece than for wool because it is much softer and warmer than wool. It is also much softer against your skin and not itchy.

Alpacas are known for keeping the land they live on well groomed. They also have padded feet like those of dogs instead of hooves like goats or sheep. This helps for when they are grazing in the pasture to not rip up or destroy the land.

One misconception to dispel about alpacas is that they are llamas when they’re more like cousins to hem. The second misconception is they spit on people, which is also untrue.

Beth Turner, her husband, and family will continue to build upon their foundation herd as well as meeting the needs of new and existing farms across the country. The farm’s foundation herd includes award-winning genetics from across the nation and will continue its growth as a breeding farm.

