Triple Jump Champ Ty Nelson Headlines Brainerd Track & Field’s Stacked Roster

Brainerd track and field is already hot off the starting blocks this spring. So far, the girls have recorded two second-place finishes and the boys have tabled a first- and second-place finish through their first three meets.

But even with their success, the Warriors aren’t satisfied and are looking to reach new heights, especially with the headliner of their roster.

2024 could not have gone any better on the runway for Ty Nelson, who has emerged as Minnesota’s top dog in the triple jump and Brainerd’s school record holder after flying 47 feet and 7.5 inches.

“I was awesome last year,” said the senior triple and long jumper. “One of the big things that we preach is that steady progression throughout the entire season, and so it’s nice to end the season with my best jump of the year and getting that 47 foot mark, and it kind of just showed all the work we put in during the season paid off.”

Nelson has only improved year after year, catapulting his personal record over 13 feet since his freshman season. He also opened 2025 strong, going three-for-three on triple jump first place medals, as well as a pair of firsts in the long jump to boot.

A lot of it comes down to what you do in the offseason,” Nelson said. “From ninth to 10th grade, I did some jumping, weight lifting, but from 10th to 11th grade, 11th to 12th, that’s when I really kind of kicked it in.”

“He’s the guy to beat,” stated Head Coach Casey Miller. “There’s some guys that have come out around 46 already this year. And, you know, when Ty gets on the line, that everyone’s going to watch what he does and whatever his mark is, that’s what everyone can be trying to beat.”

Nelson’s mentality also seems to be trickling down to the entire Warrior roster.

“Ty is one of my favorite captains, he’s probably one of the best captains we’ve ever had,” said junior pole vaulter Joe Smith. “He’s very motivated. He always motivates us.”

“We have a kid like Ty that can actually just run practice, and he’s put in a ton of time and he knows the sport,” added Miller. “So he’s not just he’s not just trying to make himself better, he’s trying to make all those kids over there better.”

And while Nelson fuels the fire for Warriors’ track and field, it also helps boasting a stacked lineup. The girls are showcasing returning 4×800 meter relay state entrants in Sophia Blanck, Madi Miller, Brooke Wenz, and Annelise Baird, along with many also hungry to book the trip like Ana Loney, who came within one-and-a-half inches of making the Class AAA state meet for long jump last year.

“I think that my landing could be better, like I just land on my feet and not my butt, which is the correct way to land … driving my knee up as well and being more consistent with the board,” said Baird on what she wants to work on. “I’m hoping our sprint relay at 4×2 or 4×1 is going to be good. Moorhead, St. Michael, Rogers are the biggest one. I think that if we can beat those three, any of our events and we should be good.”

Brainerd will be hosting an invitational next Tuesday, April 22nd at the Brainerd High School track.