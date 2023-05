Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Saturday, May 20 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Enjoy an evening of Irish music as this charming trio of accomplished young singers performs fresh arrangements of beloved songs. Includes “Red Is the Rose,” “Danny Boy,” “The Parting Glass,” “The Rocky Road to Dublin” and more.